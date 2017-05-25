Ohio wind law crippling wind development, $4.2 billion boost to Ohio economy
Iberdrola Renewables built these wind turbines as part of the Blue Creek Wind Farm in Van Wert, Ohio. GOP lawmakers have slowed down wind development in Ohio since 2014, changing the state's renewable portfolio standards and enacting restrictive wind turbine setback rules.Gov. Kasich vetoed legislation in December that would have added two more years of delay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OD On Maple
|37 min
|Cool
|29
|Town Creek Tube Rides
|39 min
|Cool
|2
|Comey fired
|1 hr
|McDonald Con Drumpf
|21
|Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Whew scary
|93
|a new ymca?
|6 hr
|THE 4th Commissioner
|18
|City of Van Wert Income Taxes
|10 hr
|Ignoramous
|13
|Wert County Hospital unveils plan for new outpa...
|14 hr
|OC antics
|6
|Orchard Tree
|Tue
|Cool
|29
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC