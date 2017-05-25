Ohio wind law crippling wind developm...

Ohio wind law crippling wind development, $4.2 billion boost to Ohio economy

Iberdrola Renewables built these wind turbines as part of the Blue Creek Wind Farm in Van Wert, Ohio. GOP lawmakers have slowed down wind development in Ohio since 2014, changing the state's renewable portfolio standards and enacting restrictive wind turbine setback rules.Gov. Kasich vetoed legislation in December that would have added two more years of delay.

