Niswonger scholarship winners volunteer around town
On Wednesday, the third day of volunteering, the Niswonger Foundation scholarship winners from northeast Tennessee spent the afternoon mulching at the YWCA. VAN WERT Eight college students from northeast Tennessee who have received scholarships from the Niswonger Foundation made their way to Van Wert this week to volunteer and learn about the community that Scott and Nikki Niswonger grew up in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle/High School Boiler Thread
|1 hr
|Kirby R Kelly
|6
|travis faulkner n teresa wood two peas in a pod
|1 hr
|Dixa kerr
|2
|Orchard Tree
|4 hr
|lokmnji
|8
|Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|The 4th wannabe
|61
|New Firetruck ($775,000)
|11 hr
|McDonald CON Drum...
|4
|power outage (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|McDonald CON Drum...
|26
|Wert County Hospital unveils plan for new outpa...
|11 hr
|McDonald CON Drum...
|5
|Van Wert County eyesore
|13 hr
|Cool
|31
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC