Niswonger scholarship winners volunteer around town

Wednesday

On Wednesday, the third day of volunteering, the Niswonger Foundation scholarship winners from northeast Tennessee spent the afternoon mulching at the YWCA. VAN WERT Eight college students from northeast Tennessee who have received scholarships from the Niswonger Foundation made their way to Van Wert this week to volunteer and learn about the community that Scott and Nikki Niswonger grew up in.

