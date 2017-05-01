McElroy applies academic skills to so...

McElroy applies academic skills to social skills

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

Van Wert Middle School teacher Zane McElroy loves spending his days at the local school teaching students how to merge academic skills and social skills as character-building opportunities for their future. "I love to be a positive role model to impact students' lives," said McElroy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Van Wert City Auditor 10 min CopyRat 23
Frickers closing? 31 min Punk is ignant 87
*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ... 33 min Joes sane twin 132
down goes mazur 1 hr note 13
promanade 4 hr Haha 4
Mega Pig Farms stop eating them treated like di... 7 hr Convoy 2
Spoiler Alerts 19 hr Kelby Kirly 1
I warned you Mon beauty queen 23
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC