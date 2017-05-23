Humane society looks to - raise the w...

Humane society looks to - raise the woof' with comedy show

Friday May 19

The Van Wert County Humane Society is continuing towards its goal of building an additional facility to properly care for animals throughout the county, and the organization's next fundraiser is no joke. The humane society, in collaboration with the Raise the Woof organization, is bringing a night of comedy to Van Wert on Friday, May 26, at the Wassenberg Art Center.

