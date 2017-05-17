Hood, Pauquette present to AFT executive council in D.C.
I am not biased. Okay, maybe a little biased. Regardless of one's political views, everyone should understand the sheer pride of watching their child represent her community, her school and herself before an entire room filled with representatives from the American Federation of Teachers.
