Flood swell continues north through V...

Flood swell continues north through Van Wert

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Times Bulletin

At approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy said that serious flooding was being experienced inside of Central Mutual Insurance on South Washington Street, one of many locations experiencing flooding in the county on Thursday. "They sandbagged and did everything they could but the water was so powerful they couldn't contain it from going inside," said McCoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11) 7 hr Save yer nickels 104
Kiwanis Club of Van Wert 7 hr Where did it go 8
Where to report unsafe living conditions (Nov '11) 7 hr McDonald CON Drum... 70
VW sidewalk repair - tax dollars at work Thu Hahaha 32
Van Wert County eyesore May 31 Hank Handyman 38
Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15) May 31 Zebra 114
President's visit to Israel May 31 Enter Username 14
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC