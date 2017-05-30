Flood swell continues north through Van Wert
At approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy said that serious flooding was being experienced inside of Central Mutual Insurance on South Washington Street, one of many locations experiencing flooding in the county on Thursday. "They sandbagged and did everything they could but the water was so powerful they couldn't contain it from going inside," said McCoy.
