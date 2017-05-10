Entries solicited for annual peony fe...

Entries solicited for annual peony festival flower show in Van Wert

VAN WERT The 56th Annual Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show will be held on June 3-4 at the Wassenberg Art Center, located at 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert. The flower show will be in conjunction with the Peony Festival weekend.

