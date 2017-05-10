Entries solicited for annual peony festival flower show in Van Wert
VAN WERT The 56th Annual Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show will be held on June 3-4 at the Wassenberg Art Center, located at 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert. The flower show will be in conjunction with the Peony Festival weekend.
