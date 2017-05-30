Council on Aging pays off mortgage

Thursday May 25

The Van Wert County Council on Aging celebrated paying off the debt of its building and property on Fox Road Thursday morning with a mortgage burning ceremony. In November 2009, the Council on Aging purchased the 10,000-square-foot building at 220 Fox Road to house the Council on Aging offices as well as the Van Wert Senior Center.

