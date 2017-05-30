Council on Aging pays off mortgage
The Van Wert County Council on Aging celebrated paying off the debt of its building and property on Fox Road Thursday morning with a mortgage burning ceremony. In November 2009, the Council on Aging purchased the 10,000-square-foot building at 220 Fox Road to house the Council on Aging offices as well as the Van Wert Senior Center.
