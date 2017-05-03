City income tax defeated
The city's proposed .28-percent income tax increase was voted down on Tuesday on an election day that saw only 7 percent of voters participate. The primary election, which had just 1,370 ballots cast, only had one contested race, the income tax increase issue in the City of Van Wert and two renewal levies for Delphos in precincts located in Van Wert County, so while all Van Wert County voters did not have any issues or races to vote on, it was still considered low turnout.
