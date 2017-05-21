Bottled water available for Paulding Co. residents without power
The Walmart in Van Wert donated 200 cases of bottled water for residents affected by storms last Thursday in Paulding County. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 449 people around Haviland, Grover Hill, and Scott remain without power.
