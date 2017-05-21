Bottled water available for Paulding ...

Bottled water available for Paulding Co. residents without power

Sunday May 21

The Walmart in Van Wert donated 200 cases of bottled water for residents affected by storms last Thursday in Paulding County. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 449 people around Haviland, Grover Hill, and Scott remain without power.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Van Wert County was issued at May 25 at 9:40PM EDT

Van Wert, OH

