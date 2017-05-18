Bike Rodeo teaches importance of bike safety
Chet Straley looks over registration and inspection sheets as he leads participants through the bike course. VAN WERT The Optimist Club of Van Wert held a Bike Rodeo on Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobbie spyres
|50 min
|Chicken little
|1
|Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|stillshakingmyhead
|45
|power outage (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|22
|Van Wert County eyesore
|2 hr
|GenerationX
|33
|keep telling yourself
|3 hr
|no wetzel this year
|5
|New boilers for VW High and Middle schools
|3 hr
|ur an id stick
|8
|Oil lamps
|4 hr
|Offer
|1
|Orchard Tree
|7 hr
|Wipe and grimace
|5
|SR 81 Accident
|11 hr
|pfft
|13
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC