Betsy DeVos Helps Ohio Celebrate Failed Charted School Week
Jennifer Berkshire recently wrote about the Betsy DeVos visit to Van Wert, Ohio. Perfect timing to celebrate Ohio's failed charter school week .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eaton
|1 hr
|Not happy
|1
|Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Nosympathy
|86
|yum
|2 hr
|star eyes
|2
|Comey fired
|3 hr
|Lucifer666
|3
|Van Wert City Auditor
|Tue
|Thanks dummy
|41
|DIsh Network/Direct TV Guy going door to door (May '13)
|Mon
|Curious
|43
|Spoiler Alerts
|Sun
|Question
|7
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC