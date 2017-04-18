YWCA seeking nominations for women's ...

YWCA seeking nominations for women's awards

VAN WERT One of the core missions of the YWCA is to empower women and Van Wert's local YWCA is fulfilling that mission by recognizing women of achievement during their first annual Scholarship Awards and Tribute to Women of Achievement Recognition Dinner. The Van Wert YWCA has given out a YWCA Scholarship for Young Woman since around 2007 noted Executive Director of Van Wert's YWCA Kim Laudick.

Van Wert, OH

