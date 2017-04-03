Wendel crowned Queen Jubilee XLII

Wendel crowned Queen Jubilee XLII

Katlyn Wendel, a senior at Lincolnview High School, was crowned Queen Jubilee XLII during Friday's 2017 Peony Paegeant at the Marsh Foundation. The 10 Peony Pageant contestants stand with the flower girls who presented each candidate with a peony during the pageant on Friday evening.

