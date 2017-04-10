Wendel crowned Queen Jubilee XLII

Wendel crowned Queen Jubilee XLII

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Paulding High School's Estee Miller was named first runner-up and Wayne Trace High School's Brooke Lelonek was honored with second runner-up. "I'm just very thankful," Wendel said after being crowned Peony Queen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Middle point 1 hr GenerationX 24
*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ... 2 hr true 22
DeVos Visit 5 hr Paying Attention 1
Olds Mobile 2001 Silhouette V6 Van For Sale 8 hr Brad 11
Informant Information 11 hr darth judas 5
Johnny Cash 19 hr Tokyo Rose 2
Hauntings (Feb '12) Sun Warrior Pride 28
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC