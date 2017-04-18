Van Wert County Court news
James Freeman, 67, Williamsburg, Kentucky, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated vehicular assault, a felony 3. He was released on a surety bond with pretrial set for May 10. Jenifer Davis, 21, Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing to report to probation and by failing to report a law enforcement contact. Her bond was revoked and a new bond set in the amount of $10,000 cash or commercial surety.
