Van Wert County Court news

Valarie Kay Dean, 24, Delphos, endangering children, a felony 3; and involuntary manslaughter, a felony 1. Defendant was released on a surety bond with pretrial set for April 26. Robert K. Seibert, 30, Van Wert, domestic violence, felony 4; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. He was released on a surety bond with an order to have no contact with the victim in the domestic violence case. Pretrial April 26. Zachary Craig, 37, Van Wert, 2 counts of Failure to comply with order of a law enforcement officer, felony 3; and two counts felonious assault, felony 1. Bond set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety.

