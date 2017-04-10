Three arrested on drug charges
Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach announced the indictment of four people on drug related charges. The indictments were handed down by a recent session of the Van Wert County Grand Jury.
#1 Tuesday Apr 11
Good job Van Wert. It's good to see you're busting more than one person at a time and stacking several drug dealing charges on each individual. Keep up the good work! I'd like to see lots more people busted in the days to come. It's time we get these drugs off the streets. Take the all down.
#2 Tuesday Apr 11
them*
#3 Tuesday Apr 11
Oh wait till that tax increase fails!
Cops will be laid off and drugs will increase.
Houses will burn down and people will die!
Since: Aug 13
42
Location hidden
#4 Tuesday
Wanna make bets on who the 4th person they still need to arrest is ? I bet it's one of those skanks Ian's been laying up in bed with.
#5 Tuesday
dealing in fentanyl smh..... they use that stuff to cut heroin with and that's what's killing people....meco was probably bringing the shit from lima over here ... no wonder everyone is od'ing around here...
#6 Wednesday
yea, true people are over dosing, because they are doing drugs, duh!
#7 Wednesday
Drugs are bad...m'kay?
#8 14 hrs ago
Elmco Crisp AGAIN. He will rat on someone and they'll let him out again. It's funny how he is still walking the streets. 21 year arrest record for drugs, sales etc.
#9 14 hrs ago
maybe not this time; feds are involved
http://limaohio.com/news/238982/fbi-searches-...
#10 13 hrs ago
<quoted text>maybe not this time; feds are involved
http://limaohio.com/news/238982/fbi-searches-...
Nothing in there about this dumb ass it's about gangs try again
#11 13 hrs ago
duh, he brings it in from Lima
#12 12 hrs ago
Well hello useful idiots. Allow me a retort to your mindless drivel, hence the you are useful idiots. First people are not ODing because their doing drugs. Its the ammount of drugs their taking. Secondly its not the users fault.Its the middleman(s) who cut the shit with fentenal or what have you trying to maximize profits selling "herion" when in all actuality its more like HeroiBabyLaxativeFentanalMorph ine their shooting in their veins. I dont condone drug use but if the only victim is youself I have no issue with you culling youself. The issue I have with this entire drugs bust crap is yea it looks good in the paper and it keeps their budget positive due to funding, but it is basicly the same thing as cutting someone down who has hung themselves. Where is the real crime fighting. its been 10years since my original ps3 was stolen, wheres that. I even gave you a name a where he took it. What about a pedophilia investigation. There have been many arrests and kids freed out west. What about here Van Wert seems to have a very unusually high number of sex offenders. What caused this. Most pedophiles become pedos cause the was diddled as kids. Unless you sickoos cover it up like california police depts. Honestly wouldnt surprize me cops are crooked. How many of van wert law enforcement are members of the club that usues an old schooo writing compass as the symbol. How was the initiation, did it hurt getting Fed in then A. To be part of a club or bretherin that is most likely a counterfit club of the same name but is made up of satinists. DRUGS SHOULD BE LEGAL if only for the one simple reason of ending the violence against citizens. You LEOs are in an outright war (drug was) against the citezens of this country. even used ammo sometimes that is banned by the UN for use in wars (hollow points)
#13 12 hrs ago
Please use your spellcheck. There are so many spelling errors in this posting that it is difficult to read let alone comprehend. Too many corrections to list!!
#14 11 hrs ago
Adam, get some help
United States
#15 10 hrs ago
Elmco was living with Michelle Tate in Van Wert. She probably called and told on him when he dumped her nasty ass. Van Wert always taking small drug dealers off the streets. Yet the people moving large amounts of drugs are still moving it. All the recovered junkies in drug court sure have not given up their dealers. Wonder why that is? Great job Van Wert keeping busting the little guys.
#16 3 hrs ago
I haven't lived in van wert in a or and we are very much still together....lmmfao nice try tho
United States
#17 3 hrs ago
What did you try to say?
#18 1 hr ago
I disagree. Move them into a fenced environment, let them make more drugs and give them new syringes. That will take care of the problem and save my tax dollars for important stuff.#addictionisachoicenotad isease
#19 1 hr ago
Bet the 4th one is Nate Dunn he just got in that wreck with Mico and was living with him and Michelle
