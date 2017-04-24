This and That - 'Stowaway'
Family lore says he was a stowaway He was 5'7" so it might have been possible for him to have hidden in the trunk or blanket chest that is cherished by Helen Kaverman. John Casper Grothaus, came to America to escape the compulsory seven-year servitude in the German army.
