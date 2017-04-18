Thank a protester for speaking out

Thank a protester for speaking out

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

Protesting. Some agree with it, some are opposed to it, but one things for sure, if it were taken away, we wouldn't be what I consider a free nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
way to go van wert 3 hr i am van wert 4
easter egg hunt 6 hr lol 36
Just Say NO ! 6 hr GenerationX 15
DeVos Visit 8 hr Hot betsy 22
City officals wages 8 hr still here 23
Van Wert County eyesore 10 hr No plan at all 30
North Market 14 hr Drifter 4
old buildings 14 hr moondoggie 32
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC