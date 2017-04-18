Students have new learning experience...

Students have new learning experience at museum

Third graders from Van Wert Elementary School attended a special educational session provided by volunteers at the Van Wert County Historical Society Museum on Thursday. Good spring weather combined with a spirit of learning to allow local youngsters to learn about buildings, lifestyle, people and heritage atmosphere from the Van Wert area over a century ago.

