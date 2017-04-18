Students have new learning experience at museum
Third graders from Van Wert Elementary School attended a special educational session provided by volunteers at the Van Wert County Historical Society Museum on Thursday. Good spring weather combined with a spirit of learning to allow local youngsters to learn about buildings, lifestyle, people and heritage atmosphere from the Van Wert area over a century ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awe poor Johnny
|2 hr
|ideeeeots
|5
|Raise Walmart Taxes, Not ours
|4 hr
|open your eyes
|2
|tax abatement
|4 hr
|open your eyes
|20
|City officals wages
|5 hr
|ForeverTexas
|24
|easter egg hunt
|6 hr
|McDonald Von Drumpf
|36
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|6 hr
|McDonald Von Drumpf
|102
|Trump 0-5
|7 hr
|Hussein Obama
|29
|Just Say NO !
|7 hr
|Bye bye cop haters
|15
|DeVos Visit
|10 hr
|McDonald CON Drum...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC