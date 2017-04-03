Southern Gospel Expo, a place for fel...

Southern Gospel Expo, a place for fellowship

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Trinity performed before the intermission on Friday evening during The Southern Gospel Expo held at Trinity Friends Church. The Expo runs through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Part Time Babysitter 2 hr MomsRule08 1
tralior park behind rocky top 2 hr White trailer trash 6
Jason Calvert 3 hr IMO 1
Trump 0-5 3 hr Space Donkey 24
Lincolnview Millions 7 hr Yes to wind turbines 37
New Acreage Shovel Ready 8 hr Fhill Dr 4
old buildings 10 hr Dr Fill 22
Trash, taxes, and tyrants 21 hr Upgrade 122
Dan Miller's rant Mon Otis 26
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC