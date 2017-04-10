Salvation Army celebrates completed building
The Van Wert County Salvation Army moved to its current location in 2015, but there was a lot of renovation that had not yet been completed. On Saturday, those involved and members of the community gathered to celebrate the completed building and dedicate it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|6 min
|progress
|27
|Middle point
|2 hr
|Effy
|25
|DeVos Visit
|16 hr
|Paying Attention
|1
|Olds Mobile 2001 Silhouette V6 Van For Sale
|19 hr
|Brad
|11
|Informant Information
|22 hr
|darth judas
|5
|Johnny Cash
|Mon
|Tokyo Rose
|2
|Hauntings (Feb '12)
|Sun
|Warrior Pride
|28
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC