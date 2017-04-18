RISE: No executions; NFL schedule coming out; Serenaa s pregnant

An Arkansas judge has blocked the state from using a lethal injection after a drug company argued it was misled by the state about the use of the drug, potentially halting the state's plan to put several men to death by the end of the month. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order to McKesson Corp. The medical supply company says it sold vecuronium bromide to be used for inmate care.

