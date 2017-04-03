Reservations now open for "Farce of Nature"
VAN WERT Off Stage Productions concludes its 2016-2017 season with "Farce of Nature," a Jones Hope Wooten comedy. This two-act comical farce will be directed by Mandy Fifer.
