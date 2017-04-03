Reservations now open for - Farce of Nature'
VAN WERT Off Stage Productions concludes its 2016-2017 season with "Farce of Nature," a Jones Hope Wooten comedy. This two-act comical farce will be directed by Mandy Fifer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Informant Information
|3 hr
|perfect
|5
|Middle point
|3 hr
|Effy
|21
|Speaker coming to Trinity Friends
|6 hr
|20th century phil
|14
|Trump will say anything - and the lemmings follow
|7 hr
|McDonald CON Drum...
|5
|Lincolnview Millions
|10 hr
|Lancer fan
|42
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|16 hr
|moondoggie
|11
|Economic base vs Service
|16 hr
|GenerationX
|22
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC