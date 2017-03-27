Proposed tax increase is necessary

Proposed tax increase is necessary

Ladies and gentlemen last week I presented the facts about how the City's budget has been affected by our State government withdrawing funds that have been forthcoming for years and incorporated into the City Budget. Consequently since the erosion of these funds, there has been a need to utilize a portion of the Police and Fire Capital Fund, aka 0.22 tax, to balance the budget.

