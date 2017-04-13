Police: 3 meth labs found in 2 raids; 4 arrested
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio Police in Van Wert County, Ohio arrested four people on drug-related charges after serving two search warrants at two homes in Ohio City. Officers with the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office, the Allen County Sheriff's Office's tactical team, the Lima Police Department SWAT team and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force served search warrants at homes at 15766 Koch Road and 15778 Koch Road on Ohio City's north side.
