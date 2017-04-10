Phelps to deliver special Good Friday performance at NPAC
Christian artist David Phelps will celebrate Good Friday in Van Wert with a performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. "I grew up with lots of different kinds of music, classical and country and lots of pop and rock so gospel music was really just a part of our life," Phelps said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Scanner
|1 hr
|Curious George
|1
|Ohio State Highway Patrol arrest 20 in three-da...
|2 hr
|Vice
|36
|YWCA Into Politics Now
|2 hr
|Observer
|2
|Three arrested on drug charges
|3 hr
|conboy
|21
|busted
|4 hr
|Barfly
|6
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|5 hr
|Curious
|86
|Black boy or girl
|6 hr
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC