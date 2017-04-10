Phelps to deliver special Good Friday...

Phelps to deliver special Good Friday performance at NPAC

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Times Bulletin

Christian artist David Phelps will celebrate Good Friday in Van Wert with a performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. "I grew up with lots of different kinds of music, classical and country and lots of pop and rock so gospel music was really just a part of our life," Phelps said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Scanner 1 hr Curious George 1
News Ohio State Highway Patrol arrest 20 in three-da... 2 hr Vice 36
YWCA Into Politics Now 2 hr Observer 2
News Three arrested on drug charges 3 hr conboy 21
busted 4 hr Barfly 6
*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ... 5 hr Curious 86
Black boy or girl 6 hr Hey 1
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC