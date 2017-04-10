Phelps celebrates Good Friday at NPAC
David Phelps performed at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Good Friday. The Grammy Award-winning Christian artist made his way back to Van Wert to celebrate Jesus with several songs off of his new release "Hymnal."
