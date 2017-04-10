Operation Back to School meeting set
The First United Methodist Church, located in Van Wert, announced the second annual Operation Back to School event on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Fountain Park. Operation Back to School is a community outreach program whose goal is to provide book bags, school supplies and personal hygiene items to all children, preschool through 12th grade, in Van Wert county.
