ODOT to auction building, excess property near Cecil
The Ohio Department of Transportation will sell at public auction a building and two parcels located in Paulding and Van Wert counties. The building at this location and 10 acres, and a 2.114-acre parcel located at the northwest corner of U.S. 24 and county Road 123 will be auctioned at this time and location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert County eyesore
|3 hr
|haha
|18
|Ohio State Highway Patrol arrest 20 in three-da...
|8 hr
|the one
|37
|YWCA Into Politics Now
|8 hr
|the one
|14
|Speaker coming to Trinity Friends
|11 hr
|Dr Phil
|19
|New Acreage Shovel Ready
|20 hr
|Dr Phil
|18
|Police Scanner
|20 hr
|Dr Phil
|2
|DeVos Visit
|Sun
|Just sayn
|10
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC