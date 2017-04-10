ODOT to auction building, excess prop...

ODOT to auction building, excess property near Cecil

The Ohio Department of Transportation will sell at public auction a building and two parcels located in Paulding and Van Wert counties. The building at this location and 10 acres, and a 2.114-acre parcel located at the northwest corner of U.S. 24 and county Road 123 will be auctioned at this time and location.

