New arrival: Aliyah Fae Murphy
A DAUGHTER, Aliyah Fae Murphy, was born March 31 to Nehemiah and Damaris Murphy of Van Wert. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|1 hr
|wow
|67
|New Acreage Shovel Ready
|1 hr
|okay
|16
|Olds Mobile 2001 Silhouette V6 Van For Sale
|9 hr
|MomsRule08
|14
|Three arrested on drug charges
|18 hr
|Mr Mackey
|7
|Lincolnview Millions
|Tue
|Amanda Mottinger
|43
|Middle point
|Tue
|Effy
|25
|DeVos Visit
|Mon
|Paying Attention
|1
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC