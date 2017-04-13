New arrival: Aliyah Fae Murphy

A DAUGHTER, Aliyah Fae Murphy, was born March 31 to Nehemiah and Damaris Murphy of Van Wert. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches.

