Liberty Mobility Now, AAA 3 partner to offer free rides in May

1 hr ago

In celebration of Older Americans Month, which will begin May 1, the Area Agency on Aging 3 will be teaming up with Liberty Mobility Now, the new ride-sharing service in Van Wert County, to offer up to $1,000 worth of free rides to all Van Wert County residents who are aged 60+ throughout the entire month. One free ride per resident will be offered to anywhere within Van Wert County.

