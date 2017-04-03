Jubilee Flower Show plans announced
The Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show committee met recently to confirm the 56th flower show will be held once again at the Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Once again the committee members are pleased to be in the heart of the activities in conjunction with the Peony Festival weekend.
