I Support All Schools that Put Students First
In today's polarized environment, it can often be hard to discern the truth. So allow me to lay out two facts plainly and clearly: These are not new views for me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frickers closing?
|7 min
|Wopwanwanwan
|46
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|8 hr
|dc4life1987
|117
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|16 hr
|McDonald von Drumpf
|16
|City officals wages
|22 hr
|no kidding
|27
|middle Point shooting
|Thu
|Stupid
|18
|Thank a protester for speaking out
|Thu
|McDonald Von Drumpf
|8
|DeVos Visit
|Thu
|McDonald Von Drumpf
|31
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC