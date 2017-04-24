High School Invitational opens on Sunday

High School Invitational opens on Sunday

Saturday Apr 22

Participants working on their Luminaries during our Thursday night ArtNight at the Wassenberg Art Center. Luminaries will be featured at the annual interactive art exhibit opening during Town Creek Live festival on July 8. Sneak peak of some of the work going to be featured at the 2017 Annual High School Invitational Exhibit opening this Sunday at the Wassenberg Art Center at 1 p.m. This work is by Jade Moles, Parkway High School.

