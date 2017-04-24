Hangartner hopes to continue as city ...

Hangartner hopes to continue as city treasurer

VAN WERT Don Hangartner was elected as city treasurer in 2013 and on May 2 he will look to be reelected to continue to serve the city. After years of working as an industrial engineer in Chicago, he found a calling in Van Wert after his wife's brother became ill and asked him to help with his local insurance agency.

