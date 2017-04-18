Getting to know a transitioning nurse
VAN WERT Kimberly Fowler, a licensed practical nurse at Van Wert Manor, is currently in the process of working towards her registered nurse degree as part of a "Bridge Program" through Northwest State's satellite program. Fowler was raised in the Cleveland area in a home where her heart went out to a mother who was disabled her entire childhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easter egg hunt
|5 min
|Leena
|18
|Ohio State Highway Patrol arrest 20 in three-da...
|2 hr
|Corrupt
|40
|Van Wert County Court news
|3 hr
|reem
|6
|YWCA Into Politics Now
|5 hr
|Who am I today
|18
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|6 hr
|U must be a vw grad
|95
|Just Say NO !
|10 hr
|No new taxes
|5
|Dog Park (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|Good luck
|32
|Van Wert County eyesore
|19 hr
|progress
|24
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC