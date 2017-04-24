First house demolished in county land...

First house demolished in county land bank efforts

Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Times Bulletin

The house at 421 N. Market St. was demolished on Friday as the first house in the Neighborhood Initiative Program. The house across the street, 418 N. Market St., will be torn down on Monday.

Read more at The Times Bulletin.

