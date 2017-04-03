Estee Miller happy to seize new oppor...

Estee Miller happy to seize new opportunity through Peony Pageant

Tuesday Apr 4

Miller, a senior at Paulding High School and this year's representative for the Peony Pageant, has competed in four pageants at her hometown of Oakwood's Labor Day Homecoming, an annual festival that holiday weekend. "It's not as involved as the Peony Pageant because there's no interview," she said, noting that participants just do an on-stage question.

