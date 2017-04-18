Education secretary, teachers union chief visit Ohio school
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to visit a public school in Ohio with the president of a national teachers union, who has been among her most vocal critics and has suggested that DeVos doesn't understand what students need to succeed. DeVos and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten on Thursday are scheduled to visit a school in Van Wert, a few miles from the Indiana state line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easter egg hunt
|4 min
|Leena
|18
|Ohio State Highway Patrol arrest 20 in three-da...
|2 hr
|Corrupt
|40
|Van Wert County Court news
|3 hr
|reem
|6
|YWCA Into Politics Now
|5 hr
|Who am I today
|18
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|6 hr
|U must be a vw grad
|95
|Just Say NO !
|10 hr
|No new taxes
|5
|Dog Park (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|Good luck
|32
|Van Wert County eyesore
|19 hr
|progress
|24
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC