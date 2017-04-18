Education secretary, teachers union chief visit Ohio school

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to visit a public school in Ohio with the president of a national teachers union, who has been among her most vocal critics and has suggested that DeVos doesn't understand what students need to succeed. DeVos and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten on Thursday are scheduled to visit a school in Van Wert, a few miles from the Indiana state line.

