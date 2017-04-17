Ed. Secretary DeVos to visit Van Wert schools Thursday
VAN WERT On Thursday, April 20, American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will tour public schools in Van Wert. The visit comes in response to Weingarten's challenge to DeVos to visit a great public school system and engage with teachers, parents, students and the community about what is working in their public schools and what they need in order to strengthen them.
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wetzel
|39 min
|moondoggie
|6
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|1 hr
|ugot noballz
|90
|I wish...
|7 hr
|heyyeah66
|5
|DeVos Visit
|8 hr
|Howboudat
|12
|Police Scanner
|8 hr
|ScanThis
|5
|easter egg hunt
|8 hr
|BunELee
|7
|YWCA Into Politics Now
|19 hr
|newsflash
|16
|Party shop
|19 hr
|Calvin
|8
|Van Wert County eyesore
|21 hr
|Zebra
|20
