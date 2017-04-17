Ed. Secretary DeVos to visit Van Wert...

Ed. Secretary DeVos to visit Van Wert schools Thursday

VAN WERT On Thursday, April 20, American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will tour public schools in Van Wert. The visit comes in response to Weingarten's challenge to DeVos to visit a great public school system and engage with teachers, parents, students and the community about what is working in their public schools and what they need in order to strengthen them.

