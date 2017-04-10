Delphos Police reports
On Sunday, an officer on patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the operator of a motorcycle on South Bredeick Street. The rider refused to stop for officers and committed several traffic violations while attempting to flee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle point
|1 hr
|GenerationX
|24
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|2 hr
|true
|22
|DeVos Visit
|5 hr
|Paying Attention
|1
|Olds Mobile 2001 Silhouette V6 Van For Sale
|8 hr
|Brad
|11
|Informant Information
|11 hr
|darth judas
|5
|Johnny Cash
|19 hr
|Tokyo Rose
|2
|Hauntings (Feb '12)
|Sun
|Warrior Pride
|28
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC