Brumback holds children's readings each Monday

Monday

Kayden Pugh enjoys finding Easter eggs in the pop up book read by Linda Bagley at the Brumback Library. VAN WERT April 9-15 is National Library Week and to celebrate, The Brumback Library is holding events all week long to get children enthused about reading, as well as to get them familiar with their local library.

