Arnold begins duties at WBESC

VAN WERT The Western Buckeye ESC Governing Board welcomed new superintendent Steve Arnold at its regular monthly meeting April 5 in the Van Wert office. Arnold, who officially began his duties with Western Buckeye ESC on April 1, outlined some goals that he has for the ESC, including updating the website and moving various services to an on-line format.

