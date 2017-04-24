Area students take a stand against ra...

Area students take a stand against racism

Friday

The fourth graders and many high school students at Lincolnview gathered together to stand against racism by taking a moment of silence at 2 p.m. on Friday. Sixth, seventh and eighth grade Cougar Leaders particpated in the Stand Against Racism campaign on Friday afternoon.

