Area students take a stand against racism
The fourth graders and many high school students at Lincolnview gathered together to stand against racism by taking a moment of silence at 2 p.m. on Friday. Sixth, seventh and eighth grade Cougar Leaders particpated in the Stand Against Racism campaign on Friday afternoon.
