Annual High School Invitational now open

Winners of the annual High School Art Exhibit at the Wassenberg Art Center include: first place - Hannah Troyer of Continental High School, second place - Jade Moles of Parkway High School and third place - Karie Ladd of Ottoville High School. The annual High School Invitational opened this past Sunday, April 23 with a free, public party from 15 p.m. Schools located within a 30-mile radius of Van Wert were invited to participate.
