Annual High School Invitational art exhibit opening soon
Help make luminaries at this Thursday's ArtNight at the Wassenberg Art Center for the upcoming Town Creek Glow exhibit which will open July 8 during the annual Town Creek Live Festival. Construction on luminary ducks for the Peony Parade will begin soon as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Scanner
|20 min
|vdud
|4
|YWCA Into Politics Now
|2 hr
|newsflash
|16
|Party shop
|3 hr
|Calvin
|9
|DeVos Visit
|4 hr
|Curious
|11
|Van Wert County eyesore
|4 hr
|Zebra
|20
|easter egg hunt
|6 hr
|moondoggie
|1
|Ohio State Highway Patrol arrest 20 in three-da...
|21 hr
|the one
|37
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC