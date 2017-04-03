Wendel to share music heritage at Peo...

Wendel to share music heritage at Peony Pageant

Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Times Bulletin

A strong family background in music and religious heritage has shaped Lincolnview High School senior Katelyn Wendel into a music specialist with a deep faith in God that inspires her to reach out and touch others with her talents. Wendel, a devout Christian who attends First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, is the granddaughter of lifelong church organist Gloria Wendel, who is known throughout the community for her musical skills.

